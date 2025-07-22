/‘PAN 2.0’ scam alert: Indian govt warns taxpayers against phishing emails

The ‘government has issued a serious warning to taxpayers in India about an ongoing phishing scam that offers upgraded “PAN 2.0” cards. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued an advisory about fraudsters sending emails claiming the launch of a new version of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with enhanced features such as QR codes.

Emails with subject lines related to “PAN 2.0 Cards” are being sent from suspicious email IDs such as info@smt.plusoasis.com

What’s the phishing scam?

Emails with subject lines related to “PAN 2.0 Cards” are being sent from suspicious email IDs such as info@smt.plusoasis.com, urging recipients to click on a link to download their so-called “e-PAN”. These messages are designed to appear official but are, in fact, part of a cybercrime campaign aimed at stealing sensitive personal and financial data.

Government confirms the emails are fake

The PIB’s Fact Check team has confirmed that these emails as fraudulent and they do not originate from any government department. In a social media post, the bureau warned, “Do not respond to emails, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information and report such phishing emails.”

The Income Tax Department has also reiterated that it does not send unsolicited messages asking for bank details, passwords, or personal credentials. Furthermore, PAN and e-PAN services are provided only through authorised government portals, not through email links.

How PAN 2.0 scam works

The user receives an email claiming that a new PAN card version with QR code support is available. The email has a link for downloading the upgraded e-PAN, but clicking it redirects users to a fake government-like website where users are asked to enter sensitive information like PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account numbers. The data is collected by scammers for identity theft or financial fraud.

Stay vigilant, be safe

Users should be vigilant and must always verify the source of any government communication.

Official emails usually come from distinct domains like @gov.in or @nic.in.

Users are also advised to never click on suspicious links nor share personal data online.

Report phishing email