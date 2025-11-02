/‘Pakistan and Congress haven’t recovered from Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi slams ‘royal family’ at Bihar rally

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress on Sunday (Nov 2), saying that the party and Pakistan have still not recovered from ‘Operation Sindoor’. Speaking at a campaign rally in Arrah for the Bihar assembly elections, PM Modi said that the ‘royal family’, referring to the Gandhis, lost their sleep when blasts were happening in Pakistan.

“When blasts were happening in Pakistan, the Congress ‘royal family’ lost their sleep. To date, both Pakistan and Congress namdaars haven’t recovered from Operation Sindoor.”

The prime minister added that it was “Modi’s guarantee” that Article 370 would be scrapped, and it has been with the Constitution of India now in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We had vowed to beat the terrorists on their home turf. And we fulfilled that promise again with Operation Sindoor, which has made the nation proud,” he added.

Slamming the Congress over its alliance with the RJD in Bihar, PM Modi said that the party never wanted Tejashwi Yadav to be their chief ministerial candidate but was pressured to do so. He added that there is a “huge conflict” between the two parties and that they cannot be relied on to form a government.

“There is a huge conflict between the RJD and the Congress. Congress’s demands were not taken into account in the manifesto... There is so much hatred between them before the elections, and after the elections, they will turn on each other. They cannot be trusted…” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the manifesto of Mahagathbandhan is a bundle of lies. “The manifesto of the NDA alliance is an honest declaration and on the other hand, the manifesto of Mahagathbandhan is a bundle of lies... This is public, they know this all,” he said.