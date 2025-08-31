/'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi hails security forces for rescuing thousands during recent floods and rains

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Aug 31) addressed the citizens of India in the 125th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi started his show by saying that in this monsoon season, "natural disasters are testing the country" and have left homes torn apart, fields submerged, and entire families destroyed. He then lauded the efforts of NDRF-SDRF personnel and other security forces in rescuing thousands of people trapped in unwanted situations.

Natural disasters testing India

“In the last few weeks we have witnessed massive havoc caused by floods and landslides. Homes torn apart, fields submerged, entire families destroyed. The relentless surge of water swept away bridges-roads got washed away, and people's lives were in danger. These incidents have brought grief to every Indian. The pain of the families who lost their loved ones is shared by all of us,” said PM Modi.

The Indian PM also hailed the contributions of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and other security forces, who have been working day and night in the relief efforts following floods and landslides. He mentioned that their rescue efforts were supported and boosted by advanced technology. He also mentioned sniffer dogs and their contribution to the rescue efforts.

"Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF-SDRF personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up relief work with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs and drone surveillance. During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters and the injured were airlifted. Armed Forces came forward to help in times of disaster. Local people, social workers, doctors, administration - everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who prioritised humanity in these difficult times," he said.