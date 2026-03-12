/'Lying...wearing the national flag': Pune-based advocate files police complaint against India cricketer Hardik Pandya

A complaint has been registered against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for disrespecting the national flag during celebrations after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The complaint was filed by Pune-based advocate Wajid Khan Bidkar at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Maharashtra, accusing Pandya of insulting the national flag during the on-field celebrations after the victory in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Mar 8).



The complaint has been filed after multiple videos from the victory celebrations surfaced on social media showing Hardik Pandya celebrating and dancing with the national flag. In another clip, he was also seen lying on the stage with the flag wrapped around him while continuing the celebrations.

Advocate Wajid Khan Bidkar has contended that the act shows disrespect to the national flag and breaches the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. “ Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back. According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag,” he said, Indian news agency ANI reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The national flag represents the entire nation

He said the police initially raised questions about jurisdiction since the incident took place in Ahmedabad. However, Khan maintained that a complaint could still be lodged because the national flag represents the entire country.



“When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. I told them the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint here. They have accepted my complaint and given me a copy,” he said.



A police official at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station confirmed that the application had been received, but declined to share further details about any possible action.

Fundamental duty to respect the flag

According to Article 51A(a) of the Constitution, it is the fundamental duty of every citizen of India to "abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem". This duty was added by the 42nd Amendment Act in 1976 to foster patriotism and national unity.