/'IndiGo was alerted about new rule in advance, but did not take it seriously', says civil aviation minister

After six days of flight disruption, IndiGo airlines on Sunday said it had restored most of its network, scaling up operations to more than 1,500 flights and reconnecting 135 of its 138 destinations. The massive disruption was attributed by IndiGo to a mix of "technical glitches and operational challenges", following the introduction of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms.

"IndiGo was alerted about new rule in advance"

In November, the DGCA mandated more rest hours for pilots under new FDTL rule and asked airlines to make more humane rosters. It is this change that IndiGo blames for the chaos. However, it is to be noted that all airlines companies were alerted about the changes and asked to implement new FDTL ruke as per the High Court guidelines in two phases - from 1st July 2025 and from 1st November 2025 but IndIGo failed to do so, according to MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"We alerted all airline companies in the country that we have to implement FDTL as per the High Court guidelines in two phases - from 1st July 2025 and from 1st November 2025. All airlines companies worked on this but IndiGo did not take it as seriously as it should have. The reason behind the situation that formed 4 days back, the chaos was the IndiGo and its management did not take this seriously", said Mohal.

The new FDTL rule - reduction of duty hours for pilots from 10 to 8 - was made by the Pilots' Association to which even the Delhi High Court gave its approval and thereafter it was implemented letting all airline companies know in advance about the changes.