/'India steps up diplomacy outreach amid rising tensions in West Asia; PM Modi speaks to 5 global leaders': MEA

India has stepped up its diplomatic outreach amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, with PM Modi holding discussions with five world leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday (March 20, 2026). Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, confirmed that the Prime Minister spoke with the leaders of France, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan and Qatar, outlining India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



The MEA said the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards restoring peace and stability. He also strongly condemned attacks on critical energy infrastructure.



"PM spoke with 5 world leaders yesterday. He spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar. In these conversations, the Prime Minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability. The Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure. Prime Minister and the various leaders reiterated their support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, news agency ANI reported.

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PM Modi spoke with the Sultan of Oman

Similarly, in a separate interaction, PM Modi spoke with the Sultan of Oman and extended advance Eid greetings to him and to the people of the country. Additionally, he reiterated India's stance against any violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Oman.



"The Prime Minister spoke with the Sultan of Oman and conveyed advance Eid greetings to him and to the people of Oman. The Prime Minister reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indian nationals," the MEA added.



PM Modi also talked with the French President Emmanuel Macron. "The Prime Minister also had a conversation with the President of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders discussed the situation in West Asia. They agreed to continue close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," Jaiswal said.



Discussing the ongoing situation in the West Asia region and the significance of ensuring uninterrupted energy and goods transit, PM Modi also spoke with King of Jordan Abdullah II "The Prime Minister also had a conversation with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. He had also earlier spoken to King Abdullah and conveyed Eid greetings. Both leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia. They also strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure, noting the risk of avoidable escalation. Both sides reaffirmed the support for unhindered transit of goods and energy," he said.