/'India not a 'dalal' nation': EAM Jaishankar replies to Opposition's question at all party meet

After the Opposition pointed towards Pakistan’s role in mediating talks between the United States and Iran and saying that Islamabad has scored diplomatically with this approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, at an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis said that "India cannot be a broker nation."

The all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was called to look into the diplomatic, economic and strategic affect of Iran war that started with the combined US-Israel airstrikes on the country.

It was during the meeting that the Opposition raised concerns over Islamabad scoring diplomatically by offering to mediate talks between the United States and Iran.

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The minister further underlined that there was “nothing new” in such mediation efforts, as Washington has often used Pakistan as a channel to engaged with Tehran over the years

Jaishankar also said PM Modi had a conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and told him that the war was hurting everybody and that there was a need to urgently find a resolution to the conflict.

The all-party meeting held at Parliament was attended by several senior ministers like Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Congress, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), and CPI(M) leaders were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Centre in order to cut down the impact of Iran war on fuel, logistics, trade and essential supplies has formed multiple empowered groups to look into it.