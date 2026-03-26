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'India not a 'dalal' nation': EAM Jaishankar replies to Opposition's question at all-party meet

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 11:38 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 11:38 IST
'India not a 'dalal' nation': EAM Jaishankar replies to Opposition's question at all-party meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The all-party meet held in Parliament was called to look into the diplomatic, economic and strategic affect of Iran war that started with the combined US-Israel airstrikes on the country.

After the Opposition pointed towards Pakistan’s role in mediating talks between the United States and Iran and saying that Islamabad has scored diplomatically with this approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, at an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis said that "India cannot be a broker nation."

The all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was called to look into the diplomatic, economic and strategic affect of Iran war that started with the combined US-Israel airstrikes on the country.

It was during the meeting that the Opposition raised concerns over Islamabad scoring diplomatically by offering to mediate talks between the United States and Iran.

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The minister further underlined that there was “nothing new” in such mediation efforts, as Washington has often used Pakistan as a channel to engaged with Tehran over the years

Jaishankar also said PM Modi had a conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and told him that the war was hurting everybody and that there was a need to urgently find a resolution to the conflict.

The all-party meeting held at Parliament was attended by several senior ministers like Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Congress, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), and CPI(M) leaders were also present in the meeting.

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Meanwhile, the Centre in order to cut down the impact of Iran war on fuel, logistics, trade and essential supplies has formed multiple empowered groups to look into it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran,

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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