/‘India is preparing for another war’: Pakistani President Asif Zardari claims, urges ‘peaceful negotiation’

Almost a year after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to a military conflict between Pakistan and India, the Pakistani President Asif Zardari claimed that New Delhi is "preparing for another war". Zardari made the claim in the parliament and urged for peaceful negotiations with the neighbouring nation.

"My message to them (India) is to move away from the war theatre to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security," the Pakistani President reportedly said.

A video was circulated on social media in which Zardari made the claim. WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Moreover, Zardari also called for negotiations with Afghanistan amid the cross-border conflict with Tehran. According to a report by Arab News, the Pakistani President also accused Afghanistan of acting like a proxy for India. “Stop being used by another country as a battlefield for their ambitions,” he said. The allegation was first made by Pakistan in 2025 during a conflict with Afghanistan. India has repeatedly denied the claim.

“Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” Indian MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.