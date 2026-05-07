India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8 carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A year later, the Indian Armed Forces, exactly at 1.05am shared a video with sharp footage of some moments from Operation Sindoor. It was at 1.05 am on May 7, 2025 that India struck the first terror targets inside Pakistan. The video highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that "India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing." In the video, the PM also said that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. The clip dates back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi May 12, 2025 when the Prime Minister outlined that Operation Sindoor was not just a one-off exercise and is India’s new policy against terrorism and that Pakistan will have to deal with this "new normal" going forward.

What happened on May 7?

At 1.28 am, the official handle of the Indian Army, ADGPI, tweeted: Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah, meaning: 'Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'. From 1.28 AM and 1.51 AM, loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas. At 1.51 AM, the Army tweeted again: "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders also tweeted thereafter. The Ministry of Defence called the strikes a “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The Defence Ministry also said that response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them. India confirmed that its strikes have killed at least five dreaded terrorists from terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 100 others.

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What strategic shift PM Modi highlighted in after Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12 marked a strategic shift in India's policies vis-a-vis Pakistan: