India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 7-8 carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A year later, the Indian Armed Forces, exactly at 1.05am shared a video with sharp footage of some moments from Operation Sindoor. It was at 1.05 am on May 7, 2025 that India struck the first terror targets inside Pakistan. The video highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that "India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing." In the video, the PM also said that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. The clip dates back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi May 12, 2025 when the Prime Minister outlined that Operation Sindoor was not just a one-off exercise and is India’s new policy against terrorism and that Pakistan will have to deal with this "new normal" going forward.
What happened on May 7?
At 1.28 am, the official handle of the Indian Army, ADGPI, tweeted: Praharay Sannihitaah, Jaya Prakshitayaah, meaning: 'Ready to Attack, Trained for Victory'. From 1.28 AM and 1.51 AM, loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas. At 1.51 AM, the Army tweeted again: "#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders also tweeted thereafter. The Ministry of Defence called the strikes a “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The Defence Ministry also said that response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them. India confirmed that its strikes have killed at least five dreaded terrorists from terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 100 others.
Also Read: Pakistani politician admits Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and other terrorists got military funerals after Op Sindoor
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What strategic shift PM Modi highlighted in after Op Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12 marked a strategic shift in India's policies vis-a-vis Pakistan:
- No more nuclear blackmail: PM Modi in his speech said, "No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore. Terrorist attacks on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms." PM Modi's "the era of nuclear blackmail is over" is a big message to the Pakistani administration and Pakistani Army that has shielded terrorists and prevented India's action against them via nuclear shield. PM Modi's statement said that it is clear India will no longer pay heed to Pakistan's nuclear bluff and will play the nuclear card as a strength, not a counterbalance.
- No Distinction Between Terror Sponsors and Terrorists: In a strong message to Pakistan, PM Modi said, "India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities." This shows that India, which has long been the victim of Pakistan-based terror groups and has taken legal and diplomatic ways to address the Pakistani army and its administration's support to terrorists will not do it anymore.
- The world must know India's Operation Sindoor has just been 'postponed': PM Modi highlighted that India has only postponed Operation Sindoor and will analyse every move by Pakistan. He reiterated that this suspension is not a conclusion—India will continue to assess Pakistan’s every move in the coming days, ensuring that its future actions align with its commitments. PM Modi also made sure that the international community knows that India's actions against terrorists included those who have planned and executed terror activities on their soil namely - 9/11 attacks of the US and the London Tube bombings, 2005. Modi also asserted that any talks with Pakistan will only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism and nothing else.