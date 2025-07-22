/‘If I had known...’: British YouTuber apologises after viral video of him eating chicken in ISKCON’s London restaurant

After a video went viral showing a man eating chicken inside a vegetarian restaurant run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in London, the British-African YouTuber Cenzo has apologised for his actions. After the clip went viral for the wrong reasons, Cenzo received massive backlash over social media. In the clip, he can be seen entering the vegetarian restaurant and asking the staff if meat is served there. When the staff deny, the man pulls out a box of KFC chicken and starts eating it inside the eatery.

In a video message, Cenzo said that “he stepped over their line and began to eat chicken in a vegan restaurant, which had a Hindu-associated community. My actions were ill-timed, irresponsible and after doing research on the restaurant... That restaurant is dominated by Hindu people, where they believe in no violence and peaceful behaviours towards animals as well.”

He added, “My actions came off as offensive towards to community, and I would like to come here and offer a heartfelt, sincere apology for my actions.”

Cenzo further said, “You know, I don’t think out of being able to carry on calling myself a good person and then see myself, even though it’s unintentional. But seeing myself upset and offend a very big community, and just saying nothing about it, and just continuing with my videos and acting like nothing’s happened. It wasn’t alright, and me coming here, I just felt like it was needed to say a very good, sincere apology to the people I’ve offended.”

“If I had known that the restaurant was with the temple, I would have never filmed that prank and left,” the YouTuber added.

In the footage, Cenzo can be seen asking the staff of Govinda’s restaurant, “Is this a vegan restaurant?” To which the staff standing behind the counter replies, “Yes.” He again asks, “So there’s no meat?” The woman behind the counter replies, “No meat, no onion, no garlic.”

He then pulls out a KFC chicken bucket and starts eating it in front of them. When the staff tells him to go outside, he even offers the food to the staff and customers. A customer tells him, “You’re actually violating somebody’s religion, and this is not fair!”