Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the signing of the India-UK free trade agreement as "a historic day in our relations." Announcing the deal, PM Modi said the two nations have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement after the hard work of several years. "Today marks a historic day in our relations. I am delighted that after the hard work of several years, today our two nations have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement," he said.

PM Modi said the agreement is a plan for shared prosperity. He said that Indian exports, like textiles, footwear, gems, and jewelry, will get better access to the UK market. He said London will get easy market access for Indian agricultural products and processed food.

PM Modi said that the agreement will benefit Indian's youth, farmers, fisherfolk, and the MSME sector.

"This agreement is not just an economic agreement but also the plan for a shared prosperity. On one side, Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood, and engineering goods will get better market access in the UK. New opportunities will emerge in the UK market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry. This agreement will especially benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen, and the MSME sector," he further said at a joint press conference with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer.

Elaborating further on the merits of the deal, PM Modi said that because of the deal, Indian people and industries will have better access to UK-made products, including medical devices, at reasonable and affordable prices.

UK PM Keir Starmer said the agreement will be beneficial for both nations and will boost wages and raise the standards of living.