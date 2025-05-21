As authorities continue to investigate YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly spying for the neighbouring nation, a purported conversation between Jyoti and her ISI handler has surfaced. The alleged conversation highlights her link with Pakistan.

Malhotra, a resident of Haryana's Hisar and a YouTuber with a channel named 'Travel with Jo', was taken into custody last week. Sources indicate that she remained in constant contact with Ali Hasan, a Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) handler who acted as the middle-man. As per sources, Jyoti and Ali would converse a lot.

Authorities have now come across a WhatsApp chat between Jyoti and Hasan. One of the messages showed Malhotra as having said to Hasan, "Get me married in Pakistan", indicating her connection with Islamabad.

The WhatsApp chats, according to reports, also uncovered several coded messages between the two, those about India's undercover operations.

During the course of the investigation, the police have discovered details of four bank accounts in Malhotra's name, according to police sources. There were also some transactions from Dubai found in one of the accounts.

The agencies are now looking at all of her bank accounts to ascertain where she was getting money

from.

Malhotra, who has more than a lakh followers on Instagram, had gone to Pakistan twice, where she had met Danish Rahim, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Danish had introduced her to the Pakistani intelligence handlers later.

She had kept in contact with her Pakistani handlers in India and allegedly passed on sensitive information regarding the movement of the Indian Army to them.

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested by the Hisar police and charged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).