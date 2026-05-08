/‘Freeing Bengal from rule influenced by foreign ideologies’: Amit Shah speaks after Suvendu Adhikari named CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (May 8) said that we are progressing to free West Bengal’s culture and tradition from the “rule influenced by foreign ideologies”. He made the statement while addressing the public after naming Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.
“We are moving forward in the direction of freeing Bengal's culture and tradition from the rule influenced by foreign ideologies and once again creating the Bengal of the imagination of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Maharishi Arvind, and Kaviguru Tagore...” Shah said.
Highlighting the BJP’s election victory in the state, he added, “After a 100-year ideological journey, the BJP is in power everywhere from Gangotri to Gangasagar.”
“Since 1950, we've embarked on this journey under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Today, in his own birthplace, after 1950, in 2026, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's government is being formed. When Article 370 was repealed, a wave of joy swept through workers across the country. But several senior workers told me that there's still something left... They said the BJP's flag has yet to be hoisted in Bengal. I believe that wherever Syama Prasad Mookerjee is, he would be wholeheartedly blessing PM Modi's leadership,” he said.