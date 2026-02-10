/'Examine, expedite the process': Speaker Om Birla responds to Opposition's removal notice

Following the submission of a notice for moving a resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday (Feb 10), Om Birla responded. In his response, as reported by news outlet Hindustan Times, he said, "examine the notice and expedite the process". The notice with 118 signatures has been submitted to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh, along with Gaurav Gogoi and Md Javed, submitted it on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the DMK.
The notice highlighted several occasions when the Leaders of Opposition Parties were not allowed to speak. It noted “the blatant partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha.”
Episodes mentioned in the notice
- On 2 February 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was not allowed to complete his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. This is not an isolated instance. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is almost invariably not allowed to speak
- On 3 February 2025: Eight opposition Members of Parliament were arbitrarily suspended for the entire Budget Session and are being penalised merely for exercising their democratic rights.
- On 4 February 2025: A member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party was permitted to make wholly objectionable and personalised attacks on two former prime ministers without being reprimanded even once for disregarding established conventions and norms of propriety. In spite of our request, no action has been taken against this particular Member of Parliament, who is a habitual offender.
- On 5 February 2025: Om Birla, inter alia, made the following observations after the adoption of the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address through a voice vote.