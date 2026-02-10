/'Examine, expedite the process': Speaker Om Birla responds to Opposition's removal notice

Following the submission of a notice for moving a resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday (Feb 10), Om Birla responded. In his response, as reported by news outlet Hindustan Times, he said, "examine the notice and expedite the process". The notice with 118 signatures has been submitted to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh. Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh, along with Gaurav Gogoi and Md Javed, submitted it on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the DMK.