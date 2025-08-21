/'Doing more, doing differently should be our mantras': S Jaishankar suggests more innovative approach for India-Russia ties

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday (August 20) that India and Russia should pursue a more innovative approach to confront the complexities in geopolitical ties. This came amid the increasing strains in New Delhi's ties with Washington over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

The Indian minister made the remarks while seeking in meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow.

Jaishankar also said that India and Russia should continuously diversify and expand their "agenda" of cooperation, including by diversifying the bilateral trade basket and through more joint ventures. "Doing more and doing differently should be our mantras," he said.



This came amid the turmoil between the US and India after Donald Trump imposed a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. The meeting was aimed at preparing the grounds for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India later this year.

The Indian government strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest warning of tariffs, calling the criticism “unjustified and unreasonable”. In a statement released on Monday (August 4) by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India defended its decision to import oil from Russia, claiming it was a necessity triggered by supply shifts after the war in Ukraine began.