/'Disowned by father, repeat offender': Who is Monojit Mishra? Kolkata gangrape accused with violent criminal record

Monojit Mishra, a 31-year-old lawyer and former student leader, has been identified as the main accused in the gangrape of a 24-year-old law student in Kolkata. But this is not the first time his name has appeared in a police file.

Arrested in Kolkata law college gangrape case

Mishra, who practises at the Alipore court, was arrested along with two students, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, for allegedly raping a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College on June 25. The assault reportedly took place inside a guard’s room on campus between 7:30 PM and 10:50 PM. A fourth person, the campus security guard, was arrested two days later.

While Mishra is not currently a student, he has been working at the college on a casual contract for the past 45 days. Vice-principal Nayna Chatterji said his hiring was approved by the college’s governing body, chaired by TMC MLA Ashok Kumar Deb, who has denied having recommended him. He said, “I never recommended his name. People take photos with me all the time. I can’t be blamed for their personal actions.”

Long list of criminal charges

Police say Mishra has a history of criminal behaviour. He has been charge-sheeted in multiple cases involving assault, sexual harassment, vandalism, and theft. A senior officer told The Telegraph, “Monojit Mishra is a history-sheeter with several cases and chargesheets against him.”

Complaints have been filed against him at various police stations in Kolkata, including Kalighat, Alipore, Tollygunge, Kasba, and Haridevpur.

His record reportedly dates back to 2019, when he was accused of tearing a woman’s clothes inside the college premises. That same year, he allegedly stole a gold chain, music system, and perfume from a friend’s home. In 2022, another complaint was filed against him for harassing a woman in Kasba. More recently, in May 2024, he was accused of assaulting a security guard and damaging college property.

Disowned by his father

Mishra comes from a middle-class family in Kalighat. His father, Robin Mishra, is a temple priest. According to reports, the family has been estranged for years. His father reportedly told NDTV that he distanced himself from Monojit due to his violent behaviour and political activities.

Mishra had previously called for the death sentence in a rape case. After a trainee doctor was raped and killed in August last year, he posted on social media, “Want death sentence for the rapist. Want justice and not drama. Want immediate justice.”

Linked to TMC’s student wing

Mishra has described himself online as a former unit president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP leaders have also circulated photos of Mishra with senior TMC figures.