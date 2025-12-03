/‘Didn’t want anyone to look prettier than me’: Haryana woman after killing 3 girls, son

In a shocking incident in India's Haryana, a woman was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 3) for allegedly killing four kids, including her son. The police arrested the woman, Poonam, for murdering her 6-year-old niece, Vidhi. And later on, it was found that she killed three other children as well. During the interrogation, she told police that she killed the three girls because she didn’t want anyone to look prettier than her.

She said that her targets were always "pretty girls," but she also killed her son to avoid suspicion. Vidhi had reportedly come from Sonipat to Panipat to attend a relative's wedding with her family. She was accompanied by her grandfather Pal Singh, grandmother Omwati, father Sandeep, mother, and 10-month-old younger brother, reported NDTV.

On Monday (Dec 1), Vidhi went missing. An hour later, her grandmother found that a storeroom on the first floor of their relatives’ house was bolted from the outside. On opening it, she found Vidhi inside. The child was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vidhi’s father later registered a First Information Report (FIR), alleging that she was murdered. Police investigation, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh IPS, Panipat Police, led them to Poonam.