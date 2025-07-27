Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jul 27) announced the launch of the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', a major initiative to digitise and preserve India's ancient manuscripts through a National Digital Repository. Speaking during the 124th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Inspired by the thought of expanding our ancient knowledge, the Government of India has announced a historic initiative in this year's budget, 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'. Under this mission, ancient manuscripts will be digitised. Then, a National Digital Repository will be created, where students and researchers from all over the world will be able to connect with India's knowledge tradition."

What is 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'?

As per PM Modi, the Gyan Bharatam Mission would help digitise what he referred to as the 'Chapters of India's soul'. The mission aims to unlock the country’s civilisational knowledge for global students and researchers.

The ambitious initiative, first announced in the Union Budget on June 9, targets the digitisation and conservation of over one crore manuscripts scattered across India. As per ANI, the 2025 Budget saw a sharp increase in funding for this initiative — from ₹3.5 crore ($404,831) to ₹60 crore ($693,996,2).

Calling the manuscripts "chapters of India's soul," the Prime Minister urged citizens to support the mission and pass on this legacy to future generations. "These are not just manuscripts; these are the chapters of India's soul, which we have to teach to the coming generations," he said.

A civilisational digital project

The Gyan Bharatam Mission, as per the report, also aligns with India's broader focus on reviving its civilisational heritage through language revitalisation, manuscript conservation, among other things. As per the report, it also lends support to India's vision towards a 'Viksit Bharat' vision, by preserving traditional knowledge and repurposing it for future generations.

