/'Back on its feet': IndiGo CEO assured after massive nationwide disruptions

On Tuesday (Dec 8), IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline’s operations have “stabilised" after days of disruptions. Passengers were stranded nationwide, and airport services were massively disrupted. In a video message, Elbers said, “IndiGo is back on its feet, and our operations are stable. Lakhs of customers have received full refunds, and we continue to process them daily. Most of the bags stuck at airports have been delivered to homes. We are addressing every customer need.”

He mentioned an internal review is underway to examine the situation that unfolded.

He further added, “As of yesterday, we are back to flying to all 138 destinations. We continue to work in full cooperation with the government. Internally, we’ve begun reviewing what led to this disruption, the lessons to be learned, and how to emerge stronger."

Airports across India have Indigo airline passengers frustrated due to delays and cancellations. Over 1,232 flights have been cancelled in November 2025. For now, the airline says it is due to changes in FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations), which DGCA had revised in January 2024 and was to be implemented in a phased manner; that’s the very bug that bit the system and has caused the disruptions. Passengers were stranded at airports for hours; those planning to get to the airport have been receiving rescheduling notifications.

When it comes to FDTL updates, the airline has been highlighting that pilots need rest, and so these implementations are important and necessary. During the implementation period, the airline brought in additional dispensation to the revised FDTL norms; as a result, it also increased flights in the winter schedule. These cancellations may not be entirely due to the revised standards.



As the situation unfolded, the airline released a note which highlighted, “A large share of cancellations arose from crew, FDTL compliance and airport, airspace and ATC-related factors, many of which lie beyond the operator's direct control. And as a corrective measure, IndiGo informed that it will be “strengthening crew planning and rostering while adhering to FDTL norms. Enhancing coordination with ATC and airports to manage capacity constraints.”