/‘Are you not ashamed?’ Rahul Gandhi questions PM's 'era of war is over' stance, hits out at India-US trade deal

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, stating that while the Prime Minister and the National Security Adviser have claimed the era of war is over, the country is in fact heading towards war.

In addition, he argued that the world is moving closer to conflict, citing ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, India’s recent Operation Sindoor, and growing tensions involving Iran.

Lashing out at the PM, he said that the central government has opened doors for the USA to crush Indian farmers. "No PM has ever done such a thing, and even no PM after Modi would do such a thing. How can you come to this house and talk this kind of nonsense? Are you not ashamed of yourself?" he questioned.

Rahul Gandhi alleges of hand over of digital trade routes

He further criticised, questioning, "Do you not have any shame that you have sold our mother India? I know our pm will not sell our mother India under normal circumstances. PM Modi is not able to look us in the eye. He has sold India because the USA is choking him. We can see PM Modi is frightened, we can see it in his eyes."