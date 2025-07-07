/‘AI for all’: PM Modi calls for global standards to curb AI misinformation at BRICS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jul 6) called for global collaboration on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) during the ongoing BRICS summit in Brazil. Speaking at the BRICS Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence' in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, the Indian PM described AI as a powerful tool to uplift humanity—so long as innovation is matched with accountability. He also invited member states to take part in the AI Impact Summit, which India will host next year.

What did PM Modi say on AI?

During the outreach session, PM Modi said, "In the 21st century, the prosperity and progress of humanity depend on technology, especially Artificial Intelligence. On the one hand, AI is a very effective means of bringing about change in the life of a common man, on the other hand, questions such as risks, ethics, bias are also associated with AI." The Indian PM said that India's thinking and policy on this subject were clear, "We see AI as a medium to enhance human values and capabilities. Working on the mantra of 'AI for All'."

India, he said, was already using AI across critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance. He added that governance must keep pace and, stressed the need for global standards to verify digital content and curb misinformation. "We believe that resolving concerns and encouraging innovation should both be given equal priority in AI governance."

Pushing for global standards, Modi stressed that "We will have to work together for Responsible AI." He said that "Such global standards will have to be created that can verify the authenticity of digital content so that the source of the content can be known, transparency is maintained, and misuse is stopped. The leaders statement on Global Governance of AI being issued in today's meeting is a positive step in this direction."

The Indian leader's remarks were part of a broader message about the need for greater international cooperation in a rapidly changing world. "The diversity of the BRICS group, and our firm belief in multipolarity, is our biggest strength. Today, when the world order is feeling pressure from all sides, the world is going through many challenges and uncertainties; in such a situation, the increasing relevance and influence of BRICS is natural. We should together consider how BRICS can become a pioneer of a multipolar world in the times to come," he said.