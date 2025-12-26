/‘A bittersweet moment’: Mother receives bravery award on Veer Baal Diwas for 8-year-old daughter who died saving a boy

Indian President Droupadi Murmu distributed the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the day of Veer Bal Diwas on Friday (Dec 26). Among the recipients was Archana Sivaramakrishnan, who accepted the award on behalf of her late daughter, Vyoma Priya. The eight-year-old girl had bravely tried to save the life of a six-year-old boy from an electrified slide in their apartment park, but lost her own life in the process.

While accepting the award, Archana Sivaramakrishnan recounted the courageous actions of her daughter, saying, “I am receiving the bravery award on behalf of our daughter, Vyoma Priya. She was 8 years old when she was playing in the children’s park in our apartment complex. A slide in the park was installed over a damaged underground cable, which electrified the slide. A 6-year-old boy playing on it fell, and our Vyoma tried to rescue him, but was caught in the current herself. It is a bittersweet moment for us to be getting this award... We wish she could have been here to receive this award herself...”

Another Bal Puraskar awardee said that he served Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan by bringing them milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them every day.

“When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily... I feel great to be awarded. I had never dreamt of it...”

Why is ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebrated?

Veer Baal Diwas is observed on December 26 to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose sacrifice has continued to inspire future generations. The day was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on January 9, 2022.

The prime minister also participated in the national programme marking Veer Baal Diwas at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He will also deliver an address for the gathering, PM Modi’s office said in a statement.