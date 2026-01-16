The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (January 16) confirmed that it has formally sought consular access to ten Indian nationals currently being held by Iranian authorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian officials are in contact with Iran regarding the detention of the nationals. The development follows reports that 16 Indian crew members aboard the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar were detained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The families of those held, including relatives of Third Engineer Ketan Mehta, have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to secure their release.

According to available information, the MT Valiant Roar was intercepted on December 8, 2025, while sailing in international waters near Dibba Port off the UAE coast. Iranian authorities have alleged that the vessel was involved in the illegal transport of approximately 6,000 metric tonnes of fuel. A relative of Captain Vijay, who is among those detained, said the ship was boarded by Iranian naval forces and diverted to Bandar Abbas. The family member added that the captain had sent a message shortly after the interception, requesting assistance in coordinating with the shipping company. Subsequent attempts to contact him failed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The shipping operator and recruitment agency later confirmed that the crew had been taken into custody but were unable to clarify the charges. The matter was raised with the Directorate General of Shipping and later escalated to the MEA and the Iranian Consulate. Meanwhile, addressing the ongoing unrest in Iran, which has reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths, the MEA said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently spoke with his Iranian counterpart, who briefed him on the latest developments.

India-US talks regarding operations on Chabahar Port