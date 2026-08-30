Why you feel cold even when the room is not cold

Do you frequently reach for a jumper while others in the same room feel perfectly warm? Feeling constantly cold when the ambient temperature is normal is a recognised medical symptom known as cold intolerance. Rather than just a personal quirk, this persistent chill often indicates that your body's internal thermostat or complex vascular system is experiencing an underlying disruption that requires attention.

'Hypothyroidism and metabolic slowdown'

The thyroid gland, located in your neck, essentially functions as the body's internal thermostat. When a person develops an underactive thyroid, known as hypothyroidism, the gland fails to produce enough thyroid hormones. These hormones are responsible for regulating your resting metabolic rate. A sluggish metabolism generates significantly less core body heat, leaving you feeling perpetually chilly even in heated environments.

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'Anaemia and restricted oxygen flow'

Anaemia occurs when your body lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry sufficient oxygen to your tissues. Iron-deficiency anaemia is the most common variant. Because your cells require oxygen to generate energy and heat, a restricted supply directly lowers your body temperature. A deficiency in Vitamin B12 can also disrupt red blood cell production, causing a similar freezing sensation, particularly in your extremities.

'Raynaud's disease and vascular issues'

If you only feel cold in your fingers and toes, it might be tied directly to your blood vessels. Raynaud's disease is a physiological condition where the small arteries supplying blood to your skin spasm and constrict abnormally. This severely limits blood circulation, causing hands and feet to feel freezing and sometimes turn white or blue, even in mildly cool or air-conditioned rooms.

'Nerve damage from type 2 diabetes'

Prolonged high blood sugar levels can lead to a condition called peripheral neuropathy. This specific type of nerve damage typically begins in the feet and hands. The damaged nerves misfire, sending continuous physiological 'cold' signals to the brain, even if your skin is physically warm to the touch. This creates a false, yet highly uncomfortable, sensation of freezing.