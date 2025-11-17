Why should you not skip seasonal vegetables?

Supermarkets offer almost every vegetable year-round, making it easy to forget the importance of seasonal eating. However, health experts suggest that consuming vegetables harvested in their proper season provides unmatched nutritional benefits. Off-season produce often travels thousands of kilometres, losing vital nutrients along the way. Eating seasonal vegetables is a simple lifestyle choice that directly improves your digestion, immunity, and overall wellbeing. Here is why you must include them in your meals.

Higher nutritional value and better taste

Vegetables grown and picked during their natural season contain the highest levels of vitamins and minerals. According to a report by the World Health Organization, fresh produce loses up to 30 per cent of its nutritional value within three days of harvesting. Seasonal vegetables are typically sold locally shortly after being picked. This ensures you receive the maximum amount of vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants, which are crucial for cellular repair. Additionally, naturally ripened vegetables simply taste better and crispier than those forced to grow in artificial environments.

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Natural support for your internal body clock

Your nutritional needs change throughout the year, and nature provides exactly what your body requires. During the hot summer months, vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes offer high water content to prevent dehydration. In contrast, winter vegetables such as carrots and spinach are dense in essential vitamins that help fight seasonal infections. The National Institutes of Health states that aligning your diet with seasonal changes supports your immune system, naturally regulates your internal body clock, and keeps your energy levels steady.

Lower costs and environmental impact

Choosing seasonal vegetables is highly beneficial for your personal finances. When produce is in season, it grows in abundance, driving the market price down. You can easily save Rs 500 or more each month simply by shopping for what is naturally available. Buying local, seasonal produce also reduces the need for long-distance transport. This cuts down greenhouse gas emissions and limits the use of chemical preservatives that are often applied to keep off-season vegetables looking fresh during transit.