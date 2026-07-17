What your body really needs before your first cup of coffee

Most of us reach for a cup of coffee the moment we wake up. It is a quick fix to shake off the morning sluggishness. However, nutritionists and sleep researchers suggest that our bodies require something else entirely after fasting through the night. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can increase stress hormones and cause heavy energy crashes later in the day. Here is what you should give your body first.

Hydrate with a large glass of water

After sleeping for seven to eight hours, the human body wakes up mildly dehydrated. Before introducing caffeine, which is a mild diuretic, you need to replenish your fluid levels. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, drinking 500 millilitres of water in the morning can boost metabolism by up to 30 per cent. Adding a pinch of salt or a slice of lemon can further help balance your electrolytes, ensuring your cells are properly hydrated before you start your day.

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Eat a balanced, nutritious breakfast

Coffee increases stomach acid production. When consumed on an empty stomach, this can lead to acid reflux, heartburn, and general digestive discomfort. You need food to act as a buffer for this acid. Health experts from the Cleveland Clinic recommend eating a meal rich in protein and healthy fats before having coffee. This approach prevents a rapid spike in blood sugar levels and keeps your energy steady throughout the morning, preventing the jitters often associated with caffeine.

Get direct exposure to sunlight

Your body relies on light to regulate its internal clock. Before relying on a caffeinated drink to wake you up, step outside. According to research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, exposing your eyes to natural sunlight within an hour of waking stops the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. Just 10 to 15 minutes of direct morning sunlight can naturally increase your alertness and improve your mood.

Wait at least 90 minutes after waking up

Your cortisol levels naturally peak shortly after you wake up to help you become alert. Drinking coffee during this peak makes the caffeine less effective and builds unnecessary tolerance. Stanford University neurobiologist Andrew Huberman suggests waiting 90 to 120 minutes after waking before drinking your first cup. This delay helps clear adenosine, a brain chemical that causes sleepiness, and successfully prevents the dreaded afternoon energy crash.