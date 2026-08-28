What should you avoid doing before a yoga session?

Getting ready for a yoga session requires more than just rolling out your mat. What you do in the hours leading up to your practice can significantly impact your flexibility, focus, and digestion. Many beginners unknowingly make simple pre-class mistakes that lead to bloating, muscle cramps, or a distracted mind. Knowing what to avoid beforehand ensures you get the most out of your physical and mental efforts.

Eating a large meal

Exercising on a full stomach is one of the most common physical mistakes. When you eat a heavy meal, your body directs blood flow to your digestive tract to process the food. Performing twists and inversions with a full stomach often causes acid reflux, bloating, and nausea. Traditional instructors and fitness experts advise stopping heavy food intake at least two to three hours before a session. If you feel weak, a small piece of fruit like a banana 45 minutes prior is acceptable.

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Drinking excessive amounts of water

While staying hydrated is important for joint health, drinking a large volume of water right before class can leave you feeling physically heavy. The excess liquid moves around in your stomach during sudden movements, which can cause severe discomfort and disrupt your breathing rhythm. Instead, sip small amounts of water an hour before the session and hydrate fully after you finish your practice.

Engaging in intense cardiovascular workouts

Some fitness enthusiasts prefer to mix workouts, but running or doing intense weightlifting right before yoga is counterproductive. High-intensity exercises fatigue your muscles and deplete your physical energy. Yoga requires deep core engagement, precise balance, and steady control, all of which become incredibly difficult when your muscles are already exhausted. It is much better to keep intense cardio for a separate time of day.

Using strong perfumes or heavy body lotions

Applying moisturiser right before practice is a major safety hazard. Once you start sweating, the lotion makes your skin extremely slippery, causing you to lose your grip during balancing poses like the Crow or Downward Dog. Additionally, you should avoid strong perfumes. Deep breathing is a core component of yoga, and heavy artificial scents can trigger allergies or headaches for you and those around you in a closed studio space.