What happens when you do a yoga pose you've always avoided?

There is a popular phrase in the fitness world that claims the yoga pose you avoid the most is the one you need the most. However, pushing yourself into a dreaded posture is not always the best advice. Confronting a challenging pose can either unlock emotional blockages or lead to physical harm. Here is exactly what happens to your body and mind when you attempt a yoga pose you normally avoid.

Exposing Physical Limitations And Skeletal Variations

Often, you avoid a pose simply because your body is not anatomically built for it. When you finally attempt that skipped posture, it immediately exposes physical limitations such as muscle weakness or skeletal variations. For example, deep knee bends in a chair pose can cause thighs to shake due to intense muscular demands. According to anatomical experts, variations exist from human to human, meaning some individuals can naturally do the splits or deep backbends, while others cannot safely touch their toes. Forcing yourself into a shape you normally avoid can break the core yoga principle of 'Ahimsa', or non-harming, if it leads to injury.

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The Science Of Somatic Tension Release

If you avoid hip-opening poses like the Pigeon Pose or Lizard Pose, attempting them gently can trigger a significant somatic release. The hips are a central hub in the body responsible for bearing weight and enabling movement. Mental health professionals and yoga teachers note that the hips can act as storage places for emotional stress and trauma.

When you finally stretch these tight areas, you stimulate blood circulation and encourage the body to release stored emotional blockages. A report by clinical social worker Sarah Herstich notes that this process can ease physical symptoms like lower back discomfort while simultaneously reducing anxiety. You might feel a sudden rush of emotions or a sense of calmness as the tension leaves your muscles.

Regulating The Autonomic Nervous System

The intensity with which you approach an avoided pose completely alters how your nervous system reacts. According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, low-intensity stretching increases parasympathetic nervous system activity, which promotes relaxation and rest. However, if you force your body into a high-intensity stretch that causes pain, your sympathetic nervous system takes over, triggering a fight-or-flight stress response.

When Avoiding A Pose Is The Safest Choice

Sometimes, avoiding a pose is your body's intelligent way of preventing injury.

Pregnant women should avoid intense twists and deep backbends to prevent abdominal strain and balance issues.

Individuals with hypertension should skip inversions like headstands, as reversing blood flow can dangerously spike blood pressure.

People with herniated discs or sciatica can worsen their injuries by attempting extreme postures like the wheel or cobra pose.

Those with unhealed emotional trauma might find deep hip openers overwhelming, as they can re-traumatise the nervous system.