The carnivore diet has emerged as a trend in health and fitness in recent years with several celebrities and social media influencers thriving on it.

The carnivore diet comprises the consumption of meat, fish, eggs, and certain dairy products. It excludes all other foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, seeds etc.

There are limited benefits of this diet including improved blood pressure, weight loss, and improved cardiovascular health.

However, excess of anything is bad and one such case has emerged of a man who ate only meat for months.

The case

According to a report by Live Science on January 23, the man had been following the carnivore diet for eight months. The man, who was in his 40s, developed yellow lumps on his hands and feet.

Doctors treating his case said that the man's dietary habits included a high intake of fats comprising 3-4 kilograms of cheese, sticks of butter, and additional fat incorporated into his hamburgers which he ate daily.

Though the carnivore diet helped the man lose weight and develop energy, he ended up having yellow lumps on his body.

What are these yellow lumps?

The Live Science report said that the man was diagnosed with Xanthelasma in which harmless, yellow deposits of cholesterol build up under the surface of the skin.

The lumps can be soft, chalky, or semi-solid. The lumps can emerge anywhere in the body but are most commonly found in hands, feet, elbows, joints, tendons, and knees.

The doctors said that the carnivore diet caused the amount of cholesterol in the man's blood to skyrocket to more than 1,000 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL)- which is almost four times higher than his usual levels of 210 to 300 mg/dL.

Xanthelasma is not a dangerous condition and affects around one per cent of people globally. However, the skin condition can flag that someone is at a high risk of developing more serious ailments in future, some of which can be deadly.

(With inputs from agencies)