Things you should never do if you have oily skin

Managing oily skin can feel like a constant battle against shine and breakouts. Many people unintentionally make their skin worse by using the wrong products or following incorrect advice. Understanding what to avoid is just as important as knowing what to apply. Here are some common skincare mistakes that you should stop making to maintain a healthy and balanced complexion.

Over-washing your face

Washing your face more than twice a day is a common error. While it seems logical to clean away the oil, excessive washing strips the skin of its natural moisture. According to dermatologists, this triggers the sebaceous glands to produce even more oil to compensate for the dryness. Stick to using a gentle cleanser once in the morning and once at night to maintain a proper balance.

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Skipping the moisturiser

A widespread myth is that oily skin does not need hydration. If you skip moisturiser, your skin will dehydrate, which again leads to an overproduction of sebum. The key is to choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic, and oil-free gel or lotion. This provides the necessary hydration without clogging your pores or adding a greasy finish to your face.

Using harsh physical scrubs

Scrubbing your face with abrasive exfoliants can cause micro-tears in the skin and spread acne-causing bacteria. Harsh physical scrubs irritate the skin barrier, leading to redness and more oil production. Instead, opt for chemical exfoliants containing salicylic acid. This beta-hydroxy acid gently penetrates the pores to dissolve excess sebum and dead skin cells safely.

Sleeping with makeup on

Leaving makeup on overnight traps sweat, dirt, and excess oil in your pores. This blocks the skin's natural overnight renewal process and almost guarantees a breakout for those with oily skin types. Always use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water, followed by a standard cleanser, before going to bed.

Touching your face constantly

Throughout the day, your hands collect dirt, bacteria, and oils from various surfaces. Touching your face transfers these impurities directly to your pores, increasing the risk of breakouts. Always wash your hands before applying any skincare products or makeup, and make a conscious effort to keep your hands away from your face during the day.