Is skipping sunscreen indoors a mistake?

Many people believe sunscreen is only necessary for sunny days at the beach or outdoor activities. However, skipping this vital step while staying indoors might be a significant mistake for your long-term skin health. While walls provide shelter from direct sunlight, harmful rays still find a way to reach your skin. Understanding the science behind indoor light exposure is essential for maintaining a healthy complexion, even from the comfort of your living room.

How UVA rays penetrate glass windows

According to a report by the American Academy of Dermatology, standard glass windows block UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburns, but they allow up to 80 per cent of UVA rays to pass through. These UVA rays penetrate deeper into the dermis and are the primary cause of premature ageing, wrinkles, and loss of skin elasticity. If your desk or bed is located within a few metres of a window, you are receiving a steady dose of ultraviolet radiation throughout the day. This continuous exposure breaks down collagen over time, causing structural changes to your skin.

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The impact of blue light from screens

Modern indoor lifestyles involve hours spent in front of laptops, smartphones, and televisions. These devices emit blue light, also known as high-energy visible (HEV) light. Research published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology indicates that long-term exposure to blue light can induce oxidative stress and hyperpigmentation, particularly for individuals with darker skin tones. Applying a mineral sunscreen containing iron oxide creates a physical barrier against this artificial light. The continuous glow from your computer monitor during an eight-hour shift requires as much defensive care as a short walk in the park.

Practical steps for indoor skin protection

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Dermatologists recommend applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30 every morning, regardless of your plans. Investing just Rs 500 in a reliable indoor sunscreen can prevent severe and costly dermatological issues in the future. For indoor wear, lightweight and non-comedogenic formulas work best to avoid clogged pores. Use the standard two-finger rule, dispensing two strips of sunscreen on your index and middle fingers to ensure adequate coverage for your face and neck. Reapplication is less critical indoors, but a midday touch-up is highly beneficial if you sit directly beside a large window.