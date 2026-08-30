How trekking can improve your fitness and stamina

Walking on a flat treadmill is a common way to stay active, but it cannot replicate the physical demands of trekking on uneven trails. Mountain hiking is a powerful cardiovascular activity that provides a complete physical workout. From improving your heart's ability to pump oxygen to strengthening major muscle groups, trekking transforms your overall fitness. Understanding the science behind these physical changes shows exactly why taking your workout outdoors is highly beneficial.

Improves cardiovascular capacity and heart health

Trekking across changing elevations acts as a natural aerobic workout. According to medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic, hiking significantly improves your VO2 max, which is a measurement of how efficiently your heart pushes blood to your working muscles. When you climb steep hills, your heart rate elevates, forcing your cardiovascular system to adapt and grow stronger. Furthermore, research shows that consistent aerobic exercise like hiking is highly effective at lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease.

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Strengthens specific leg and core muscles

Unlike walking on flat pavement, navigating rocky and uneven terrain engages a complex network of muscles. A sports medicine physician at Harvard Medical School notes that walking uphill heavily relies on your calf muscles, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles to propel your body forward. During steep descents, your quadriceps must act as natural brakes to safely control your momentum. Additionally, balancing on dirt paths and carrying a backpack forces your abdominal and back muscles to stay tight, providing a rigorous core workout.

High calorie expenditure for weight management

Trekking requires significantly more energy than standard walking. Data from Harvard Health Publishing shows that a 155-pound (70-kilogramme) person burns approximately 223 calories in 30 minutes of hiking on hilly terrain. This is roughly 50 per cent more calories than what the same person would burn walking briskly on a flat surface for the exact same amount of time. The 2024 Compendium of Physical Activities also states that carrying a heavy backpack on an organised day hike increases this energy expenditure to roughly 546 calories per hour for a 70-kilogramme person.