How sitting for too long can affect your body over time

Modern life revolves around chairs, with many young adults now spending over 60 hours per week seated. Whether you are working at a desk, commuting, or relaxing at home, prolonged sitting affects your health. From spinal compression to an increased risk of heart disease, a sedentary lifestyle changes how your body functions. Understanding these risks is the first step toward protecting your physical wellbeing.

'Impact on your posture and spine'

When you sit for more than eight hours a day, your body naturally adapts to that specific position. Your hip flexor muscles become short and tight, while your large gluteal muscles weaken from inactivity. This muscular imbalance contributes to problems with your back and hips.

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Furthermore, consistently sitting with poor posture puts pressure on your spine. Over time, this causes compression in the spinal discs, leading to premature degeneration. Your neck and shoulders also bear the brunt of this position, developing stiffness if you are hunched over a keyboard.

'Heart health and metabolic risks'

Sitting for too long slows down your metabolism, affecting your body's ability to regulate blood sugar and break down body fat. This stagnant state makes it easier for your body to retain fats and sugars. According to the World Health Organization, insufficient physical activity is responsible for 3.2 million deaths globally each year.

People who spend excessive time sitting face a 112 per cent higher risk of developing diabetes. They also carry a 147 per cent higher risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke.

'Why standard exercise is not enough'

A 2024 study published in the journal PLOS One revealed that sitting for eight or more hours a day increases cardiovascular risk and body mass index, even in young and physically active individuals. Meeting the minimum recommended physical activity guidelines of 20 minutes a day is not enough to counter the hazards of a desk-bound workday.

Health experts note that even 10 minutes of vigorous exercise for every additional hour of sitting can significantly mitigate the negative effects. Simple techniques, such as using a standing desk or taking regular walking breaks, are highly recommended to reduce sitting time.