Everyday habits that may be weakening your immune system

Our immune system acts as the body's primary defence against infections and external threats. While we often look for complex health supplements, the most significant impact on our immunity actually comes from our daily routines. Small, repeated actions can either support or hinder this system's performance. By identifying common behaviours that put unnecessary stress on our bodies, you can make practical changes to stay resilient throughout the year.

The impact of chronic sleep deficiency

Sleep is a fundamental period for the body to repair tissues and produce proteins that help fight infection. According to research published in the journal Sleep, individuals who consistently get less than seven hours of rest per night are significantly more susceptible to catching common viruses. During deep sleep, the immune system releases cytokines, which are essential for responding to inflammation and stress. A lack of quality rest disrupts this process, making it harder for the body to mount an effective defence against pathogens.

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Sedentary behaviour and physical activity

While high-intensity exercise is not always necessary for immune support, regular movement is crucial for good health. Prolonged sedentary behaviour can lead to poor circulation and a sluggish lymphatic system, which is responsible for transporting immune cells throughout the body. Studies suggest that 30 minutes of moderate activity, such as a brisk walk, helps circulate these cells more efficiently. Aiming for consistent daily movement helps maintain the body's ability to monitor for potential pathogens.

High sugar intake and inflammation

Modern diets often contain high levels of added sugar, which can negatively affect immune function. Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to increased inflammation in the body and may temporarily impair the ability of white blood cells to destroy bacteria. According to data from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, high glucose levels can lead to a reduced response from the immune system. Reducing your intake of sugary snacks and processed beverages is a simple way to help your body maintain its natural balance.