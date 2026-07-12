Daily mistakes that could be making your hair weaker

Many of us invest in expensive hair products, yet we often overlook the daily habits that cause actual damage to our hair. Weak, brittle hair is frequently the result of routine styling errors rather than just genetics or poor nutrition. By identifying these common mistakes, you can take simple steps to protect your hair follicles and maintain stronger, healthier strands over time.

Overusing heat styling tools

The most common cause of mechanical hair damage is the excessive use of high-heat styling tools like straighteners, curling irons, and hairdryers. When hair is exposed to temperatures above 180°C, the internal protein structure of the hair shaft, known as keratin, begins to break down. This leads to dryness, split ends, and reduced elasticity. To minimise damage, always use a heat-protection spray and keep your tools on the lowest effective setting.

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Washing your hair with hot water

While a hot shower can feel relaxing, it is not ideal for your hair. Washing with water that is too hot strips the scalp and hair of its natural oils, which are essential for keeping strands hydrated and strong. Dermatologists often recommend using lukewarm water to cleanse the hair and finishing with a cool rinse to help seal the hair cuticle. This simple switch helps retain moisture and prevents the hair from becoming excessively dry or frizzy.

Tight hairstyles and mechanical tension

Wearing your hair in tight ponytails, buns, or braids every day creates constant tension on the follicles. This condition, known as traction alopecia, occurs when the hair is pulled too hard for extended periods, potentially causing the hair to thin or break at the root. To protect your hair, try to vary your hairstyles and use soft, fabric-covered hair ties rather than elastic bands that can snag and pull on the strands.

Excessive brushing and wet hair care

Hair is at its most fragile state when it is wet, as the internal bonds are temporarily weakened. Vigorously brushing wet hair causes unnecessary stretching and breakage. Instead, use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle your hair starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots. Avoiding aggressive brushing, especially on wet hair, preserves the integrity of the hair shaft and prevents unwanted thinning.