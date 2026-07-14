Could puzzles and activities strengthen problem-solving skills?

Puzzles are often viewed as simple entertainment, but they are a proven method for maintaining cognitive health. Research indicates that regularly engaging in activities like crosswords, Sudoku, or jigsaw puzzles actively shapes how the brain processes information. Understanding the science behind these mental challenges reveals exactly why they are essential for developing strong problem-solving skills and long-term mental agility.

Improving brain function by up to 10 years

According to a large-scale 2019 study led by the University of Exeter and King's College London, regular engagement with word and number puzzles significantly impacts cognitive health. Researchers analysed data from over 19,000 adults and found that those who frequently complete crosswords or Sudoku possess brain function equivalent to someone 10 years younger. These individuals performed much better on tasks assessing grammatical reasoning, attention, and short-term memory accuracy.

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Enhancing visual and spatial reasoning

Jigsaw puzzles require individuals to analyse shapes, colours, and visualise how different pieces fit together to form a complete picture. A 2018 study published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience confirmed that jigsaw puzzling strongly engages multiple cognitive abilities, specifically visual and spatial reasoning. This continuous mental manipulation trains the brain to recognise physical patterns quickly. Applying this skill helps individuals process complex visual information more efficiently, which is a fundamental component of structural problem-solving in everyday life.

Preserving long-term cognitive processing speed

The Advanced Cognitive Training for Independent and Vital Elderly trial, widely known as the ACTIVE study, demonstrated that mental exercises provide profound and lasting benefits. Participants who underwent specific training in reasoning and processing speed maintained those cognitive improvements for up to 10 years later. Engaging in complex activities forces the brain to adapt and form new neural connections. This process builds a robust cognitive reserve that protects against mental decline and helps maintain quick decision-making skills.