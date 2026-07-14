Could everyday activities help support your child's cognitive development?

Many parents rely on screen-based educational programmes or complex digital tools to support their children's learning. However, research indicates that excessive screen time can actually inhibit a child's ability to observe and engage with the real world, leading to a kind of tunnel vision. Instead, scientific studies show that simple, hands-on household chores are some of the most effective methods for maximising early brain development. Engaging children in everyday activities naturally builds cognitive skills that last a lifetime.

Improving working memory and inhibition

Getting children involved in daily tasks has a direct impact on their cognitive capabilities. A 2022 study conducted by La Trobe University in Melbourne found that children who participate in household chores from an early age develop better working memory and inhibition skills. The research indicated that engaging in self-care chores, such as preparing a meal for oneself, and family-care chores significantly predicted these cognitive improvements. For example, when a child sets the table, they must remember the full place setting and track their progress, which increases activity in the prefrontal cortex.

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Enhancing executive function and physical coordination

Routine activities offer practical challenges that foster executive function. Adele Diamond, a researcher at the University of British Columbia, notes that children who regularly perform chores experience significant improvements in working memory, cognitive flexibility, and inhibitory control. In addition to mental skills, chores support physical development. Large motor tasks like sweeping or vacuuming help children develop balance and strength, while fine motor tasks such as folding towels build muscle control and coordination. These hands-on activities require children to plan, self-regulate, and switch between tasks effectively.

Predicting long-term academic and career success

The benefits of contributing to household routines extend well into adulthood. A groundbreaking longitudinal study by Dr Marty Rossmann at the University of Minnesota tracked participants over a 25-year period. Her findings revealed that the single best predictor of a young adult's success in their mid-twenties was their participation in household tasks beginning at ages three and four.

Children who did chores adapted better socially, maintained healthier relationships, and were more likely to achieve professional success.