Beyond joint pain and knowing when knee surgery becomes right choice

For millions of people, knee pain starts as a minor inconvenience, a slight stiffness after a long walk or a twinge while climbing stairs. But for many, especially as they age or continue to push through years of untreated discomfort, this pain gradually evolves into something far more limiting, affecting mobility, sleep, and everyday independence. Conditions like osteoarthritis, sports injuries, or long-term wear and tear can silently damage the knee joint until simple movements become a daily struggle.



While medication, physiotherapy, and lifestyle changes remain the first line of treatment, they don't always offer lasting relief once the joint damage becomes advanced. This is where knee replacement surgery enters the conversation, not as a last resort, but as a well-timed medical decision that can restore function and quality of life.



Even with the advancement of technology and integration of AI, knee surgery has seen significant changes in the medical industry. It has made the complex process simpler and more precise by delivering sub-millimetre precision, highly personalised care, and faster recovery times for patients. The significant innovations in orthopaedic surgery include robotic assistants, AI, AR, 3D printing and smart implants.

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Specialists react to knee surgery

In response, Dr Vineet Tyagi, Director, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Sports Injury Specialist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dehradun, said, "One of the most common things we hear from patients is, I have learned to live with the pain.’ While some degree of knee discomfort can be managed conservatively, persistent pain that affects walking, climbing stairs, sleep, or everyday activities should not be ignored. The goal of knee replacement surgery is not just to relieve pain, but to help patients regain their mobility and independence. What is particularly exciting today is how technology is helping us deliver more personalised care. Robotic-assisted knee replacement allows us to plan the procedure based on a patient's unique anatomy and execute that plan with a high degree of precision. This helps us achieve optimal implant positioning and alignment, which are important factors in the overall success of the surgery. For many patients, this means getting back to the activities they enjoy and living a more active life."