Beware! Some anti-ageing, skin lightening creams can cause kidney disease and nervous system damage

A recent study by the Zero Mercury Working Group (ZMWG) found that more than a hundred skin brightening products it tested contained high levels of mercury.

The reports, which have been published by media outlets like The Guardian and CNN, raised alarm over the safety of skin brightening products.

Media reports have also stated that such contaminated products are being sold globally through e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Amazon and Alibaba.

As per the reports, ZMWG tested 271 products bought in over 15 countries over a period of 13 months. After testing, it analysed the results and compared them with standard limits.

It was found that nearly half of the products were contaminated with dangerous heavy metals at levels above one part per million (ppm), which is the legal limit in the US. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU), doesn't allow any mercury in cosmetics.

ALSO READ | Western sanctions might impact 69-year-old Vladimir Putin's youthful looks. Here's how

Michael Bender, who is the international coordinator with the Mercury Policy Project said, "It's really concerning that these online manufacturers continue to sell and flaunt and profit from illegal products that are doing significant damage to consumers."

Mercury is a heavy metal that is highly toxic to humans and its poisoning is the result of being exposed to too much mercury. It can be through the diet or environment.

Mercury poisoning can cause severe symptoms and put the body at unnecessary risk. Mercury is a heavy metal that is highly toxic to humans. Mercury may affect the nervous system, leading to neurological symptoms such as nervousness or anxiety, irritability or mood changes, numbness, memory problems, depression, physical tremors.

ALSO READ | To show coolness, orangutans like humans use slang, says study

In some beauty products, Mercury is used as a skin whitening agent because it blocks the production of melanin, which gives colour to the skin. It is also used to remove spots, freckles, blemishes and wrinkles.

ZMWG said that some analysts expect skin lightening product sales to reach nearly $12bn globally by 2026.

ZMWG is a coalition of more than 110 public interest environmental and health non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and it was formed in 2005 by the European Environmental Bureau and the Mercury Policy Project.

WATCH | Gravitas: Anti-ageing, skin lightening creams found contaminated with mercury



