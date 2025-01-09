A woman in the United Kingdom (UK) was hospitalised with severe heatstroke after she used a sauna for too long. A report by Live Science early Thursday (Jan 9) said that the woman, who is in her early 70s, had spent around 45 minutes in the sauna when she suddenly fell unconscious.

The report said that paramedics soon arrived at the scene and noted that the woman's core body temperature skyrocketed to 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which is approximately nine degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal levels.

The woman's blood pressure had fallen and her heart rate had accelerated.

Woman diagnosed with severe form of exertional heat stroke

After being hospitalised, the woman was diagnosed with a severe form of exertional heat stroke, a condition that can trigger multi-organ failure and death if not quickly diagnosed and treated.

In this case, the report said that the woman experienced numerous medical conditions, including a seizure, heart attack, liver and kidney injury, and blood clotting issues.

After an hour of hospitalisation, the woman's body temperature normalised, and she regained consciousness two hours later.

She made a full recovery without the need for advanced organ support and was discharged from the hospital after 12 days.

A rare case

This UK woman's case is rare, as, to date, fewer than 10 people worldwide have experienced a heat stroke after visiting a sauna.

The woman was described as being "physically active," and did not smoke or drink alcohol "to excess."

However, the woman was likely dehydrated during her session in the sauna, as she said she had not consumed enough water before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)