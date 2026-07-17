7 things you should never do before bedtime

Getting a good night of sleep is vital for your physical and mental health. However, many people struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep because of their evening habits. What you do in the hours leading up to bedtime directly impacts your sleep quality. Medical experts advise avoiding certain activities to help your body prepare for rest. Here are seven things you should avoid before going to bed.

Avoid screen time and blue light

Using smartphones or watching television before bed disrupts your sleep cycle. According to a report by Harvard Medical School, the blue light emitted by screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Experts recommend turning off all screens at least one hour before sleeping.

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Do not eat heavy or spicy meals

Eating a large meal right before bed forces your digestive system to work when it should be resting. The Cleveland Clinic notes that heavy or spicy foods can cause acid reflux and heartburn, especially when you lie down. Finish your last major meal two to three hours before bedtime.

Limit late evening fluid intake

Staying hydrated is important, but drinking too much water at night leads to disrupted sleep. The Mayo Clinic warns that excessive evening fluids cause frequent trips to the bathroom, known as nocturia. Stop drinking large amounts of liquids 90 minutes before going to sleep.

Stop consuming caffeine in the afternoon

Caffeine is a stimulant that can stay in your system for hours. The US Food and Drug Administration states that the half-life of caffeine is between four and six hours. Drinking coffee or energy drinks in the late afternoon or evening makes it significantly harder to fall asleep.

Avoid intense physical workouts

Regular exercise helps you sleep better, but working out right before bed has the opposite effect. Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that intense physical activity raises your core body temperature and increases your heart rate. Keep heavy workouts to the morning or afternoon.

Skip the evening alcohol

Many people believe a glass of wine helps them sleep. However, the Sleep Foundation states that while alcohol might help you fall asleep faster, it severely disrupts your rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. This results in poor sleep quality and waking up feeling tired.

Do not engage in stressful tasks

Checking work emails or having difficult conversations right before bed increases your stress levels. The American Psychological Association explains that stress triggers the release of cortisol, keeping your brain alert. Wind down with calming activities like reading a book instead.