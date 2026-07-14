7 health habits you may want to rethink starting today

Many of us follow daily health routines without questioning their actual benefits. Over time, scientific research evolves, and what was once considered healthy might now be seen as unnecessary or even harmful. From how we hydrate to how we manage sleep, certain practices need an update. Here are seven common health habits you should consider changing to better protect your body.

Hydration and daily vitamins

The rule of drinking exactly eight glasses of water a day is a well-known myth. According to a report by the Institute of Medicine, daily hydration needs depend heavily on body size, climate, and physical activity. Drinking when you feel thirsty is a much more accurate guide for your body.

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Similarly, taking generic daily multivitamins is often unnecessary. Research published in the British Medical Journal indicates that for healthy adults, synthetic multivitamins provide no significant health benefits. Nutrients are always better absorbed through a balanced diet unless a doctor diagnoses a specific deficiency.

Hygiene and dental care

Brushing your teeth immediately after eating might seem like a good habit, but it can actually cause harm. Consuming acidic foods weakens tooth enamel. The American Dental Association advises waiting at least 30 minutes after a meal before brushing to prevent permanent enamel damage.

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Another common mistake is the daily use of antibacterial soap. The US Food and Drug Administration reports that washing with antibacterial soap is no more effective at preventing illness than plain soap and water. Overuse of these products can also contribute to bacterial resistance.

Diet, exercise, and sleep routines

In the fitness world, skipping rest days is a frequent error. Exercising intensely seven days a week prevents muscle fibres from healing, which increases the risk of injury. Taking one or two days of rest is essential for physical recovery.

When it comes to diet, avoiding all fats is an outdated practice. The body requires healthy fats, such as those found in avocados and nuts, to support brain function and hormone production.

Finally, relying on the weekend to catch up on missed sleep disrupts your natural circadian rhythm. A study published in Current Biology highlights that weekend sleep recovery does not fix the metabolic damage caused by weekday sleep deprivation. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule every day is far more effective.