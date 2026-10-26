/UK sees 10% surge in cocaine-linked crimes, drug consumption rises manifold | Gravitas

A silent crisis is brewing in Britain. From pubs to workplaces, cocaine is reportedly becoming an everyday habit in the UK. According to a new report, there has been a 10% rise in crime associated with this drug since 2019.

This includes assaults, domestic abuse and even dangerous driving.

Now, cocaine is a highly addictive stimulant that causes euphoria, restlessness and paranoia, potentially leading to violent incidents.

According to a report, the UK police recorded close to 30,000 crimes mentioning the word 'cocaine' in 2025.

This amounts to 63 such cases per one hundred thousand people.

While a majority of the cocaine-associated crimes were drug offences, 18% were violent crimes such as harassment and murder.

Just under 4% of these crimes were sexual offences, including 344 rapes.

Cocaine's role in domestic abuse cases has also come into the spotlight.

For instance, nearly six in ten people arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse between July 2025 and June this year tested positive for cocaine.

In another new phenomenon in UK, the number of drug-driving offences overtook drink-drinking offences in 2025.

Now, cocaine consumption in Britain has also increased manifold.

In the 2024-25 period, people in UK consumed close to one hundred twenty-three thousand kilograms of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over 13 billion U.S. dollars.

This was a staggering 26% rise since 2021.