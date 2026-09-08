/BLA claims killing of 52 Pak army personnel in Balochistan, Munir’s crackdown falters | Gravitas

Despite Asim Munir having unprecedented control over Pakistan's armed forces, the internal security situation is deteriorating.

Balochistan continues to be on the boil, with the Balochistan Liberation Army claiming to have killed 52 Pakistani army personnel in a fresh offensive.

BLA stated that these killings took place in 28 operations in the first seven days of September, and also resulting in injuries to multiple personnel.

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It also claimed to have seized vehicles, a large quantity of weapons and military equipment from Pak security forces.

The outfit added that it shot dead an agent of Pakistan's military intelligence in Quetta for carrying out espionage for Munir's forces.

As of now, Pakistan is yet to respond to this claim.

BLA's assertion comes a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti held a meeting with Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority chief Major General Faisal Naseer.

They discussed measures against terrorism, intelligence coordination and the overall law and order situation.

Munir himself visited Quetta garrison over the weekend, where he was briefed on Balochistan's security situation and operational readiness.

Last week, Pakistani military claimed to have killed 48 terrorists across Balochistan in a 72-hour period.

Now, Pak military's actions are having a drastic impact on the ground.

According to the Balochistan Post, several families in Kech district have been compelled to abandon their ancestral homes.

The report attributes this to intensified checks and curbs on people's movement by Pak security forces.

It claimed that authorities have significantly increased the number of checkpoints with people being stopped after almost every kilometre.

It has also been alleged that there is constant drone surveillance over homes, which has made it difficult for locals to remain in the area.

While Munir's forces are unable to contain the growing attacks by the BLA, they are focusing on suppressing voice of civilians.

On one hand, prominent human rights activists like Mahrang Baloch have been jailed, and on the other hand, Pakistan conducted aerial strikes on its own soil in August. This resulted in death of at least 30 innocent Baloch civilians.

Baloch rebels have staged a number of attacks this year.

In July, gunmen killed nine police officers in an attack on a checkpost at the Mangi Dam Project in Balochistan.

Earlier in May, over 30 people were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a train in Quetta, which was carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families.