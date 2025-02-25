Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday his team were doing a good job given their packed fixture list, describing the football calendar as "absurd" and "unsustainable".

If Madrid progress as far as possible in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, as well as the Club World Cup in the summer, they could play 72 games this season.

Madrid have already won the Intercontinental Cup and the European Super Cup, but lost against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

"Taking into account the absurd calendar we have to deal with, that all teams have to, not just us, we're doing very well," Ancelotti told reporters.

"All teams that are fighting and battling in these moments are doing very well, because it's an unsustainable calendar."

Los Blancos face Real Sociedad in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash in the Basque country on Wednesday.

"In the span of 52 days, tomorrow will be our 17th game," continued Ancelotti.

"If I look back to my time (as a player), in a season we'd play 30 league games, so we'd already be in the second half of the season."

Real Madrid demolished Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the Champions League play-off round to reach the last 16 and are level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Ancelotti said he, his staff and players needed a break.

"I am tired and I imagine you (reporters) are tired too, from what I see and hear, you are tired. You need rest... we need rest," he added.

Kylian Mbappe did not take part in the club's training session on Tuesday due to a dental problem, but Ancelotti said he would be travelling to San Sebastian and could feature.

Ancelotti praised Mbappe's attitude since arriving in Spain from Paris Saint-Germain.

"Mbappe arrived with humility and keeping a low profile," said the Italian coach.

"He improved the dressing room atmosphere, there's a lot more confidence because one of the best players in the world arrived... (and) in terms of ego, absolutely nothing has changed."

Ancelotti also fired a barb at La Liga president Javier Tebas, who called Madrid a "cry-baby" club following their recent complaints about Spanish referees.

"He talks too much about Real Madrid, since I've been here," said the Italian.

"There are more important issues and he should focus more on solving the problems of Spanish football."

