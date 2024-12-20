London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min was seen in spectacular form on Thursday (Dec 19) evening after he scored a rare Olimpico goal in a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the League Cup. Playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the single-legged quarterfinal tie, Son scored his goal directly from a corner, setting the stage on fire. The win also helped Spurs reach the semifinals of the competition for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Advertisment

Son scores rare olimpico goal

With the score 3-2 in favour of the home side, Son took a corner at the famous North Stand with the crowd expecting him to deliver a neat ball in the six-yard penalty box. However, spectacularly, the South Korean’s neat delivery landed directly into the net and beat United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, in the process of completing the Olimpico goal.

Advertisment

The goal is a rare event in football, adding another feather to Son’s impressive hat as he continues to flourish in North London.

Over the years, the Spurs captain has been renowned to score some spectacular goals with one of his goals also winning the Puskas Award for Best Goal of the Year in professional football. In December 2019, Son scored a solo goal while running almost 100 metres from his own penalty area against Burnley which saw him win the Puskas Award.

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Nathan McSweeney axed from Boxing Day Test; Sam Konstas roped in for Australia

Advertisment

Spurs to take on Liverpool in the League Cup semis

With Spurs already scheduled to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, the two teams have also been paired up for the semis of the League Cup. Ange Postecoglou’s side will take on the Reds over two legs in January and February with a place in the final up for grabs. The competition is a perfect opportunity for the Lilywhites to end their 17-year drought for a senior trophy.

The North London side is still active in three competitions as they are also enjoying a good run in the Europa League while they will kick-off their FA Cup campaign in January against Tamworth.