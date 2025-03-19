India showcased impressive dominance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday (March 19), securing a commanding 3-0 win over the Maldives in a FIFA International friendly. The Blue Tigers held a 1-0 lead at halftime and extended their lead in the second half.

Seasoned defender Rahul Bheke (34’) opened the scoring with a powerful header off a well-placed corner. Liston Colaco (66’), later named Player of the Match, doubled the lead with another header that left the Maldives’ defense helpless. The loudest cheers of the night, however, erupted when captain Sunil Chhetri netted his 95th international goal in the 76th minute, guiding a Colaco cross into the net with precision.

This victory ended India’s 15-month international winless streak and marked their first triumph under Spanish coach Manolo Márquez. Up next, India will face Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at the same venue on March 25.

Chhetri gets a rousing ovation

The excitement at JN Stadium was palpable as the venue hosted its first senior men’s international match. Chhetri’s return to the national team after 286 days added to the anticipation, with the legendary striker making his 152nd appearance. He nearly made an immediate impact in the opening minute, delivering a dangerous cross that, following a defensive lapse, set up Naorem Mahesh Singh—who unfortunately missed the chance.

Chhetri continued to test the Maldives’ defense, coming close again in the 14th minute with a delicate header off a free kick that narrowly missed the target. India’s attacking trio of Colaco, Mahesh Singh, and Brandon Fernandes kept up the pressure, but the Maldives defense held firm, making crucial clearances despite moments of desperation.

Maldives goalkeeper Hussain Shareef made a brilliant save in the 25th minute, denying a powerful Colaco strike. However, he had no answer in the 35th minute when Bheke met Brandon’s corner with a bullet header that found the net.

India tightened their grip on the game in the second half. After several missed opportunities, Colaco finally got his moment in the 66th minute, heading in a Mahesh Singh corner for his first international goal. Chhetri sealed the victory ten minutes later with a signature header that angled past the goalkeeper.

In the 82nd minute, Manolo substituted Chhetri for Irfan Yadwad, allowing the captain to exit to a rousing ovation. With the match firmly in their control, India played out the final minutes with authority, securing a well-deserved win.