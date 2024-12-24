Manchester, United Kingdom

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has questioned Marcus Rashford’s camp after a public comment on his future at the club. Amorim was not happy with the forward’s comments to journalist Henry Winter. Rashford said he was “ready for a new challenge” after being dropped for United’s last two Premier League matches including the Manchester derby last Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisment

What does the #PL festive schedule look like? ? Find out below ℹ️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 23, 2024 ×

Amorim unhappy with Rashford’s camp

"It is a hard situation," Amorim told Sky Sports on Monday (Dec 23). "I understand that these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player.

Advertisment

"I am always here to help Marcus as another player. I have to do what I have to do. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus. I understand that.

"As a coach, I focus on performance and the way you train. The rest, it is better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes.”

The Red Devils boss had dropped Rashford in the Manchester derby followed by their visit to Tottenham in the League Cup midweek. Interestingly, he was not even on the bench for any of those matches which was also the case for Sunday’s match at Old Trafford against Bournemouth as they lost 0-3.

Advertisment

Argentine Alejandro Garnacho was also dropped from the squad for the Etihad clash which United won 2-1, but he was instated put into the squad for the Bournemouth clash.

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Head coach Andrew McDonald confirms Sam Konstas debut for Boxing Day Test; Travis Head uncertain

What is Rashford’s future at the club?

Rashford is likely to be out of the club with Amorim unlikely to fancy his future at Manchester United, as per reports.

However, he is unlikely to leave the club in the winter transfer window, which opens on January 1.

United will be weighing their options for the summer, with the academy product being given enough chances to either impress the new manager in the rest of the season or find a potential suitor in the summer.

Amorim’s side will head into Christmas sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

They will face Wolves in their next encounter on Boxing Day, who like United have hired a new manager in Vítor Pereira.

(Inputs from agencies)