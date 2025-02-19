Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham was hit with a two-match La Liga ban on Wednesday by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee after he was sent off for dissent.

The England international was dismissed during the champions' 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday by referee Jose Munuera Montero.

Bellingham, who insisted he had been expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee, will miss league matches against Girona and Real Betis on February 23 and March 2 respectively.

The disciplinary committee said Madrid's attempts to show that Bellingham had not insulted the official were "insufficient" to remove "the presumption of veracity of the referee's report".

Bellingham had said his dismissal was due to a misunderstanding.

"I think you can see clearly in the video, I remember the incident very well, it was an expression (I was saying) to myself," said the 21-year-old.

"I'm not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He's believed that I've said (something insulting) to him."

A Real Madrid source told AFP the club will appeal the decision.

Referee Munuera Montero has faced online abuse and threats in the days since sending off Bellingham, which the federation described as "repulsive".

Real Madrid have attacked Spanish refereeing in recent weeks, calling it "rigged" in a letter they sent to the federation and published on their website.

Los Blancos have not won in their last three league games and rivals Barcelona now lead the table on goal difference.

