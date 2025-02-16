In a move that blends geopolitics with the beautiful game, North Korea has reportedly blacklisted Tottenham Hotspur matches from its television broadcasts. While the reclusive nation has long kept a tight grip on the content its citizens can access, Premier League games have surprisingly made the cut — though with a few curious caveats.

Football fans in North Korea watch their matches four months behind the rest of the world, with games shortened to an hour and sandwiched between state news bulletins. Yet, the North London club has now found itself unwelcome on these heavily curated airwaves. The reason? Spurs' talismanic captain, Son Heung-min, is a native of Chuncheon, South Korea — the North’s long-standing rival.

This revelation comes from the US-based Stimson Center’s 38 North project, which specializes in analyzing North Korean affairs. According to their findings, Tottenham isn’t the only team facing this bizarre form of censorship. Last year, the regime also quietly omitted games featuring Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forward Hwang Hee-chan and Brentford’s young defender Kim Ji-soo — both South Korean internationals.

"We thought it was interesting," said Martyn Williams of the Stimson Center in an interview. "We just saw a lot of football on KCTV. It's the main international sport they broadcast." Yet, even football can’t seem to avoid the iron curtain of North Korean propaganda. Social media reacts

The news sparked an expected wave of social media reactions, with fans turning to humor to digest the surreal development.

"It's because Kim thinks his people have suffered enough," one user quipped, while another remarked, "Should be banned here too the way Spurs are playing." Another jabbed, "Given Spurs' miserable recent performances, notably against mighty Tamworth, he's doing the people a favour!"

Tottenham, meanwhile, will aim to resurrect their dwindling campaign on Sunday, February 16, when they face off against Manchester United. After crashing out of both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, manager Ange Postecoglou finds himself under mounting pressure. The Australian’s plans have been derailed by an injury-hit squad, leaving Spurs fans anxiously hoping for a turnaround.

